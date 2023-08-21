Students warned over scams as hunt for accommodation intensifies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – With the new academic year almost upon us, the Students Union at University of Galway is urging caution when booking accommodation.

Due to the unrelenting pressure of the housing crisis, many students are struggling to find a place to live.

In particular, they’re being advised to be aware of rental scams, which are becoming more prelevant and sophisticated in nature.

Speaking to Galway Talks, international student Bradley Walden said he’s aware of many students who have fallen victim to fraud.

And he himself spent several months living in a hostel when he first arrived in Galway.