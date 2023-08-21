Students warned over scams as hunt for accommodation intensifies
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – With the new academic year almost upon us, the Students Union at University of Galway is urging caution when booking accommodation.
Due to the unrelenting pressure of the housing crisis, many students are struggling to find a place to live.
In particular, they’re being advised to be aware of rental scams, which are becoming more prelevant and sophisticated in nature.
Speaking to Galway Talks, international student Bradley Walden said he’s aware of many students who have fallen victim to fraud.
And he himself spent several months living in a hostel when he first arrived in Galway.
More like this:
Planning permission granted for new Gaelscoil campus in Athenry
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning approval has been given for a long-awaited new Gaelscoil...
‘Galway Girl Cruises’ to offer fresh tourism experience of Galway Bay
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new tourism cruise experience will be launched in the city this...
Approval for upgrade works at Clifden Station House Hotel.
Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have approved planned upgrade works at the Clifde...
€282 thousand for flood defense works in city and county
Galway Bay fm newsroom – €282 thousand in funding has been allocated for flood relief work...
Senator Craughwell claims army providing weapons training to Ukraine has opened can of worms
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Gerard Craughwell says the Government has opened a ...
Student accommodation in Galway tips and information
Key Tips Finding the right place to live is crucial to a happy university experience. Universi...
Survey reveals barriers restricting disabled access to arts sector in Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed the barriers facing those with disabili...
Approval for housing development at Clybaun Road
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a housing development on the Clyb...
Parkmore – ATU route is Bus Eireann’s busiest Galway city service with 1.5m yearly users
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The bus service from Eyre Square to Parkmore, serving the ATU cam...