Students Union to protest at Fine Gael Ard Fheis being held at University of Galway

The Students Union is to lead a protest at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis being held at the University of Galway this weekend.

Ministers, TDs and party members are arriving today as Galway hosts the event, the eighty-second one, for the first time ever.


The event is being held at the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit and at the university.

It’s a pivotal gathering for Fine Gael with new leader Simon Harris set to be voted in as Taoiseach next week in the Dáil.

The Students Union and students will protest while the Ard Fheis is in session on campus tomorrow.

They will gather at 5pm on the President’s Lawn to voice their calls for a General Election.

Student’s Union Vice President and Welfare Officer Izzy Tiernan explains the SU’s position.

