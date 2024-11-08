Students to take over airwaves on Galway Bay FM for special TY Takeover show

Transition Year students are set to take over the airwaves on Galway Bay FM tomorrow for a special show.

Over the past week, they’ve seen how radio works through hands-on training at the station, both behind the scenes and live on air.

It’s part of the TY Takeover programme, run in association with Learning Waves and Comisiun na Meán.

They’ll be live between 6pm and 8pm – and they’ll be covering a wide range of topics.

They’ll include a debate on lowering the voting age; hosting Jamie McIntyre for live music; and previewing the movie Wicked.

And the students told us what they enjoyed most – or what they found most interesting – during their time here at Galway Bay FM.