  • Services

Services

Students to sleep rough in Eyre Square to highlight accommodation crisis

Published:

Students to sleep rough in Eyre Square to highlight accommodation crisis
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/v48duz/dean_kenny_1_9e8ak.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students at the University of Galway are set to camp out at Eyre Square on Wednesday to highlight the accommodation crisis.

Students will meet at the Quad at 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon for a brief protest, and will march to Eyre Square from there.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Before they sleep rough for the night, the Student’s Union will deliver further speeches, emphasising the financial struggles facing students.

Students’ Union President Dean Kenny has been speaking to David Nevin

More like this:
no_space
Offshore wind project links up with Galway Hooker Association to boost boat racing

Galway Bay fm newsroom-  A company planning to develop a large offshore wind farm nine miles west...

no_space
Galway Volunteer Centre hosts online update for community groups

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Non-profit organisations across Galway are being invited to attend...

no_space
County councillors reject recommendation to increase Local Property Tax by 15%

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors have roundly rejected a recommendation to incre...

no_space
X-Ray Facility for Tuam delayed until mid-2024

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Works to install a X-ray facility in Tuam will not be completed until mid-...

no_space
‘Ponds Project’ hopes to create wildlife havens in Galway gardens

An old basin sunk in the ground at the corner of your back garden could become a haven for wildli...

no_space
Water outages in Moycullen forced out to 2pm

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The water outages in Moycullen and surrounding areas have been forced out...

no_space
Celtic legend returns to Galway – four decades after sacking!

Former Galway Rovers player/manager and Glasgow Celtic legend Tommy Callaghan is returning to Gal...

no_space
Mairead Farrell says housing crisis locking students out of third level education

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The housing crisis shows no signs of abating – and it’...

no_space
Ballinasloe Councillor sends strong warning to criminals targetting the area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe Councillor Declan Geraghty has sent a strong warning t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up