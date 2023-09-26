Students to sleep rough in Eyre Square to highlight accommodation crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students at the University of Galway are set to camp out at Eyre Square on Wednesday to highlight the accommodation crisis.

Students will meet at the Quad at 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon for a brief protest, and will march to Eyre Square from there.





Before they sleep rough for the night, the Student’s Union will deliver further speeches, emphasising the financial struggles facing students.

Students’ Union President Dean Kenny has been speaking to David Nevin