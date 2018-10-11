Students sleep on Galway’s streets

Third-level students – still without a place to live in Galway more than one month on from the start of the new academic year – have been forced to sleep rough on the city’s streets.

That’s according to the President of NUIG Student Union, Megan Reilly, who also revealed that one in six students are still looking for a permanent place to stay.

“We have received reports of students sleeping rough around the Eyre Square area,” Ms Reilly told the Connacht Tribune this week.

Even those with accommodation are having to take up less traditional options, with students making up half of the residents at the Kinlay Hostel off Eyre Square.

Others have to travel increasingly long distances, with – according to the Students Union – a number of students making two-hour journeys to lectures from as far afield as Dublin and Kildare each day.

Even those who succeeded in finding a place to live in the city are under pressure with rents spiralling as a result of the lack of student lodgings – and in many cases they are accepting sub-standard accommodation.

“Students have reported bed bugs, mice, broken beds and even cases of landlords refusing to return deposits.” revealed Megan Reilly.

