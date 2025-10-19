Students get All Shook Up as they take to the boards for school musical

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
It’s time to slip on those blue suede shoes and head to Calasanctius College in Oranmore, where students are set to ‘follow that dream’ with their annual school musical, All Shook Up, running in the Nano Nagle Hall from Wednesday to Friday next, October 22 to 24, at 7pm nightly.
Inspired by the music of Elvis Presley, this feel-good show promises a whole lotta rhythm, romance, and rock ’n’ roll, as students from across the six years of the school community are coming together to stage the production.
Cathal Kelly leads the charge as the hip-shaking Chad, with Olivia Gander as the quick-witted Natalie, joined by a talented cast including Matthew Diviney Keane, Emily Cotter, James Johnstone, Laura Kenna, Luke Kerrigan, Amy Logan, Lauren Gander, and Adam Healy.
Dance captains Gabriela Paul and Sophie Carroll will keep audiences on their toes with slick choreography and show-stopping moves; while powerhouse vocalists Juliet McLaughlin, Shíona McGoldrick, and Clodagh Kelly – who is also costume managher – and a chorus of talented singers bring those Elvis harmonies home with style.
The set has been designed by art teacher, John Wall and student Malvina Wawrzyniak, with cast members and art class students brandishing paint brushes over the past week to prepare the stage for the show.
With dazzling costumes, toe-tapping tunes, and plenty of laughs, this production promises to leave Galway audiences “burning love” for days.
There’ll also be fantastic raffle prizes from the show’s many sponsors and support from the wider Calasanctius community.
Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite – so don’t wait too long, it’s now or never!
Pictured at rehearsals last weekend is the main cast of the Calasanctius College production of All Shook Up, which will be staged in the school for three nights next week.
