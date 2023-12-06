Students from Spiddal and Inverin have been sharing their climate change concerns with COP28 leaders.

Young people from Coláiste Chroí Mhuire and Coláiste Cholmcille recorded a video from various places around Galway.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The message to global leaders who attended the international climate conference is entitled ‘Dear World’

Here is a snippet of the video, which was recorded As Gaeilge:

The post Students from Spiddal and Inverin share climate change message with COP28 leaders appeared first on Galway Bay FM.