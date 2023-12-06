  • Services

Students from Spiddal and Inverin share climate change message with COP28 leaders

Students from Spiddal and Inverin have been sharing their climate change concerns with COP28 leaders.

Young people from Coláiste Chroí Mhuire and Coláiste Cholmcille recorded a video from various places around Galway.


The message to global leaders who attended the international climate conference is entitled ‘Dear World’

Here is a snippet of the video, which was recorded As Gaeilge:

