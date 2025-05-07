Students from five Galway schools compete at Young Environmentalist Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Students from five County Galway schools will compete at tomorrow’s Young Environmentalist Awards.

They will showcase their shortlisted eco-projects to a crowd of over 1,000 young environmentalists the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Scoil Náisiúnta Shéamais Naofa, Bearna is using their project ‘Bealach Beo Bhearna’ to highlight the need for a cycle path from the village to the city centre.

Students from Coláiste Mhuire, Ballygar, have created an app with climate tips through their project ‘CarbonCut – An Intelligent Way To Reduce Your Carbon Footprint’.

‘Eolach ar Éanacha’, a project from Coláiste Naomh Eoin, Inis Meáin, saw students document and share information about native island birds.

Meanwhile two schools have projects up for the People’s Choice Award, a public voted accolade:

A team from Presentation College Headford carried out a long-term study of the efficiency of MVHR heating systems and how that relates to where they are fitted in your home

While Seamount College in Kinvara are also in the running with their project ‘Calculator Assessing War’s Environmental Cost and Outcome or C.A.W.E.C.O’.