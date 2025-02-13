Students from ATU and UG win big at sustainable engineering event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Students from ATU and UG have taken home the top prize at a sustainable engineering showcase.

The students are part of the team ‘IRIS’ consisting of students from across the country.

The team is named after their prototype – Innovation Recycling Infastructure Solution – which is a plastic brick made from recycled materials and can be used to construct houses is poverty stricken countries.

The students in the team include Joyce Mathew, ATU Galway, Christopher D’mello, DIT, Gabriela Rodrigues, University of Galway, Camillo Murgia, ATU Galway, Harish Sampathkumar, ATU Donegal, Dipshikha Das, ATU Galway, and Kajal Bhapkar, ATU Donegal.

‘Invent for the Planet’ encourages students to create sustainable solutions and cultivate self-sufficiency.