  • Services

Services

Students from ATU and UG win big at sustainable engineering event

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Students from ATU and UG win big at sustainable engineering event
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Students from ATU and UG have taken home the top prize at a sustainable engineering showcase.

The students are part of the team ‘IRIS’ consisting of students from across the country.

The team is named after their prototype – Innovation Recycling Infastructure Solution – which is a plastic brick made from recycled materials and can be used to construct houses is poverty stricken countries.

The students in the team include Joyce Mathew, ATU Galway, Christopher D’mello, DIT, Gabriela Rodrigues, University of Galway, Camillo Murgia, ATU Galway, Harish Sampathkumar, ATU Donegal, Dipshikha Das, ATU Galway, and Kajal Bhapkar, ATU Donegal.

‘Invent for the Planet’ encourages students to create sustainable solutions and cultivate self-sufficiency.

 

 

More like this:
no_space
New barrier to deter rat-running at Merlin Park Hospital to be operational by April

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new barrier at Merlin Park Hospital aimed at puttin...

no_space
Two Ballinasloe rugby players Béibhinn Parsons and Charlotte Fleming feature on new stamps

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Ballinasloe rugby players Béibhinn Parsons and Ch...

no_space
LEGO brick replicas of Galway landmarks to feature in tiny treasure hunt at Galway City Museum

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA tiny treasure hunt has been opened at the Galway Ci...

no_space
Connemara school chosen to lead creative maths project

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA primary school in Connemara is one of just 27 to be...

no_space
City Councillors call on Government to install defibrillators in estates

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Councillors are calling for defibrillator...

no_space
Fine Gael's Sean Kyne appointed first ever Seanad Leader from Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal Senator Sean Kyne has been appointed the first ...

no_space
One Galway name on newly published list of deceased Jesuits who are the subject of child abuse allegation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's one Galway name on the newly published list o...

no_space
Mairead Farrell slams "jobs for the boys" as Dáil passes bill to increase number of junior ministers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Mairead Farrell has slammed the Govern...

no_space
Two Galway businesses shortlisted for digital innovation awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo local businesses have been shortlisted for digita...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up