34 students from 5 Galway schools have been honoured at a ceremony at the University of Galway for achieving a distinction in their higher level Irish Junior Cycle examination

They have been presented with a Special Irish Recognition Award by the University’s Deputy President and Registrar Professor Pól Ó Dochartaigh for scoring between 90% and 100%.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Students are:

Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin, an Cheathrú Rua – Róisín Ní Mhainnín, Liam Ó Ceallaigh, Caoimhe Ní Ghríofa, Córa de Buitléar, Molly Smith and Máire Ní Fhéinidh

Calasanctius College, Oranmore Emma Kelly, Grace Keane and Keelin Brady

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway – Seán Mooney, Liadh Duane, Luke McArdle and Sarah Keating

Coláiste Iognáid, Galway City – Paddy Smyth, Oisín Ó Conaire, Zack Ó Ceallaigh, George Gallagher, Daniel Mitchell, Rowan Edwards, Ella Grace Lee, James Silke, Paul Schofield, Mark Egan, Ava Bourke, Niamh Drea, Riona Murphy, Eilí McMahon, Mai Given, Caoimhe Carolan, Kate Higgins, Isabelle Doorley and Zoe Costello

Yeats College, Galway City – Aarushi Samal and Aoibhe Landers

Students from Donegal, Clare, Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo and Roscommon were also honoured at the Galway ceremony

The post Students from 5 Galway schools presented with Special Irish Recognition Awards by University of Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.