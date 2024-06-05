Students at Clarin College Athenry and Merlin College Doughiska react to first State exams
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Thousands of Leaving and Junior Certs students in Galway can now celebrate after completing the first day of the 2024 State Exams.
A record number of students are sitting both exam levels this year, with English the first exam kicking off the day this morning.
Christopher Benn spoke to Junior Cert students at Merlin College in Doughiska after their first exam this morning and to Leaving Cert students after English Paper One.
Meanwhile our reporter Caoimhe Killeen was at Clarin College in Athenry to speak to these Junior Certs about how they got on and to some Leaving Cert students who had just finished English Paper One.
The post Students at Clarin College Athenry and Merlin College Doughiska react to first State exams appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
