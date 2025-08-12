Student speaks out after 2 fraud accommodation offers in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A University of Galway PhD student is speaking out after falling victim to two fraud accommodation offers this summer.

Gardaí are reporting a rising number of rental scams being targeted at students ahead of the upcoming academic year.

They say signs to look out for include foreign bank accounts, urgency around the room offers, and if they don’t let people view them in advance.

L.Sage Alloway describes her experience looking for accommodation this year in Galway:

Meanwhile, Detective Sergeant Niall Smith outlines some of the red flags to be aware of: