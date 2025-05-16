Struggling United slump to third league loss on the trot

Waterford FC 1

Galway United 0

By Kevin Horgan in Waterford

GALWAY United’s winless run continued on Friday night as the Tribesmen suffered their third league loss in a row for the first time since 2019. United are. of course, a far better side currently than that team of five years ago, but they will still be disappointed with the result and their lack of energy on Friday night.

The visitors were hampered by injury heading into the game, with Greg Cunningham, Vincent Borden, Garry Buckley and Jimmy Keohane all unavailable due to fitness issues or suspension. There were some positives for the hosts on the injury front however, as Ed McCarthy made his return, following a lengthy absence.

In the 75th meeting between the two clubs at men’s senior level, Darragh Leahy’s header was the difference in a game the Blues deserved to win, despite a good third quarter by the westerners.

In a physical affair, it was the hosts who started the brighter as they dominated possession and territory in the opening exchanges.

This was John Coleman’s first game in charge of the Blues, and it was clear from the outset that the home side wanted to play on the front foot.

Coleman is no stranger to the league of Ireland, as the former Accrington Stanley manager previously managed Sligo Rovers nearly a decade ago. The English man received a standing ovation when introduced to the home support prior to Friday’s game.

Despite the early home pressure, United had the ball in the Waterford net in the 10th minute. Cian Byrne saw his header deflected into the back of the net, but referee Paul Norton ruled the goal out for a foul in the Blues box.

John Caulfield’s side went close again moments later, but Patrick Hickey’s header just went over Stephen McMullan’s crossbar.

In the 18th minute, Conan Noonan had a huge opportunity to give Waterford the lead. After some chaos in the Tribesmen’s box, the ball fell to the Kildare native, but he fired his right-footed shot over the bar.

Ten minutes later, Padraig Amond had a glorious opportunity to give the Southeast side the lead. The Carlow man found himself in behind the away side’s defence after some neat build up play, but his left footed effort from a tight angle was saved by Clarke.

Moments later the home side did take the lead, in the 27th minute, as Darragh Leahy’s header found its way past Clarke in the United goal, following a Noonan corner.

Noonan’s corner was a quality delivery, and although United will be frustrated to concede from another set piece, it was an impressive goal by the hosts.

Despite falling behind, United grew back into the game, and Moses Dyer almost levelled matters in the 38th minute, but his close-range effort went wide, following some good play by Byrne.

The opening half was played in sweltering conditions, and it was clear that possession was key in this game. Both teams created half chances in the remaining minutes of the half, however it was the home side who led 1-0 at the break.

It was the visitors who started the second half better, and half-time substitute McCarthy came close to levelling matters in the 47th minute, but his effort was saved by McMullan, after a brilliant cross by Jeannot Esua.

Pictured: Galway United goalkeeper Dave Clarke whose heroics between the posts were unable to save his team from defeat against Waterford on Friday night.