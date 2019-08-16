Structural flaw uncovered in city primary school

Galway City Tribune – Parents at a city primary school fear that its reopening may be delayed this coming term due to structural remediation works.

The Department of Education yesterday confirmed that it had identified structural flaws in 17 schools across the country, including Galway Educate Together National School.

The school in Newcastle was among 17 nationwide that were okayed for use last November, after limited assessments found no further precautionary measures were needed.

However, it emerged yesterday that the school has since undergone a ‘further detailed analysis’ and it was discovered that more “temporary engineering solutions and other precautionary measures” are needed and planned for the building.

A Department spokesperson said detailed investigations at the school identified the need for some permanent remediation work to be undertaken there and at 16 other schools built by Western Building Systems.

