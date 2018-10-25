Galway Bay fm newsroom – A structural assessment is to be carried out at Galway Educate Together National School in Newcastle over the coming days.
It’s after the city school, recently constructed by Western Building Systems, was confirmed as one of many nationwide suspected to be affected by structural issues.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….
Structural assessment to be carried out at city school following Western Building Systems review
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A structural assessment is to be carried out at Galway Educate Together National School in Newcastle over the coming days.