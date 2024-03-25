Strong West of Ireland involvement in international study on marine industry
An aquaculture farm in Connemara is among the 100 ocean farming and marine businesses joining forces in an international study along with the Western Development Commission.
The study across 14 countries will investigate the challenges and benefits of the nature-positive potential of the blue economy
Abalone Chonamara Teoranta, based in Ballinahown, is taking part in the Horizon Europe-funded initiative
CEO, Marine biologist Cindy O’Brien said that they are delighted to participate in this research
She gives the example of the huge potential for seaweed to be integrated into biodegradable materials for the bio-economy as well as for food and bio-pharmaceutical ingredients.
