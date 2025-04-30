  • Services

Strong warning about dangerous elements online from Judge in Renmore stabbing case

Published:

Strong warning about dangerous elements online from Judge in Renmore stabbing case
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A High Court Judge has warned teenagers are the object of manipulative, false and malicious propaganda spread online by terrorists and other dangerous elements.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott made the comment in the Galway case of the 17 year old sentenced to 8 years detention for the attempted murder of an Army chaplain in Renmore.

The court heard the teenager was exposed to radical Islamist ideology online, which inspired him to attempt to murder a member of the Irish Defence Forces.

The teen, who cannot be named due to his age, lay in wait at the Barracks where he attacked and repeatedly stabbed 52 year-old Father Paul Murphy on August 15, 2024.

The Judge said that those who say the internet should remain lightly regulated ignore the damage caused to children and the resulting suffering inflicted on others.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott added it’s a very real and important child care, safety and protection issue with enormous societal consequences if it’s not addressed effectively.

