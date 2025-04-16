Strong support for petition over planned Cong Relief Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s strong support for an online petition launched in response to a planned Cong Relief Road.

The road aims to address traffic and safety issues posed by the huge number of heavy goods vehicles that pass through the village every day.

Galway and Mayo County Councils have designed a number of options for a relief road, that will be partially located in Co. Mayo and Co. Galway.

But locals claim they were never consulted on any of these options and the whole process feels very rushed.

The petition set up a few days ago has already gathered 400 signatures – and local Aisling Scott spoke to John Morley.