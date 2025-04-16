  • Services

Services

Strong support for petition over planned Cong Relief Road

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Strong support for petition over planned Cong Relief Road
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s strong support for an online petition launched in response to a planned Cong Relief Road.

The road aims to address traffic and safety issues posed by the huge number of heavy goods vehicles that pass through the village every day.

Galway and Mayo County Councils have designed a number of options for a relief road, that will be partially located in Co. Mayo and Co. Galway.

But locals claim they were never consulted on any of these options and the whole process feels very rushed.

The petition set up a few days ago has already gathered 400 signatures – and local Aisling Scott spoke to John Morley.

More like this:
no_space
Education Minister Helen McEntee to address Salthill conference

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEducation Minister Helen McEntee will address an even...

no_space
Local TD says Government must face reality of failures within state care system

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment has to face the reality of ongoing failing...

no_space
Final approval for new Lidl store in Portumna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFinal approval has been given by An Bord Pleanala for...

no_space
Galway gaming development industry strengthened by €500,000 funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding of €500,000 in support of the Irish game deve...

no_space
Green light for long-awaited play area at Kilcoona National School

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light has been given for a long-awaited pla...

no_space
UG wins bid to host two major international events worth almost €5m to local economy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway has won its bids to secure two m...

no_space
Overnight water restrictions to be implemented on Inis Oirr

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOvernight water restrictions are to be implemented on...

no_space
Emergency services attend gorse fire at St. Brigids Campus Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA fire reported at St. Brigids Campus in Ballinasloe ...

no_space
INMO seeks halt to review at Portiuncula

Draft extracts of a report into an external review of care given to newborn babies at Portiuncula...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up