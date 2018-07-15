Strong showing so far this year for Galways designation as European Region of Gastronomy

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a strong showing so far this year for Galway’s designation as European Region of Gastronomy for 2018.
A new report shows that since January, there’s been 86 days of activity promoting Galway both at home and abroad as a major food destination.
For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11….

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR