Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a strong showing so far this year for Galway’s designation as European Region of Gastronomy for 2018.
A new report shows that since January, there’s been 86 days of activity promoting Galway both at home and abroad as a major food destination.
For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11….
Strong showing so far this year for Galways designation as European Region of Gastronomy
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a strong showing so far this year for Galway’s designation as European Region of Gastronomy for 2018.