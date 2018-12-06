Strong reaction from public as consultation underway on new urban centre in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a strong reaction from the public to multi-million euro plans to develop a major new urban quarter near Eyre Square.

A public consultation meeting is taking place today on plans earmarked for an 8.2 acre site beside Ceannt Railway Station, adjacent to Eyre Square.

The mixed-use development would include hundreds of apartments, office space, retail and commerical units and a hotel.

It’s hoped construction could begin in around three years and all going well, an estimated completion date of 2025 has been given.

The public consultation is taking place at the Tribeton Building at Merchants Road since midday and will remain open until 9pm.

Consultant Michael Parker says housing and traffic are the biggest issues raised by the public.

We will feature an extended piece from the open day on FYI Galway from 5…