Strong local objections against high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road

Published:

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Local residents have lodged strong objections to a planned Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road.

They generally agree it’s a welcome and positive development in principle – but argue the high-rise design of the facility is not.


David Nevin has been looking at the submissions.

