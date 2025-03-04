This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s been a strong boost in car sales across Galway so far this year.

Compared to the same time last year, they’re up by almost 8 per cent – that compares to a national average of less than 1 per cent.

When it comes to electric vehicles, Galway has also seen the trend move sharply upwards as well – with almost 30 per cent more EVs sold so far this year.

Nationally, the best selling cars so far are the Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Yaris Cross, Toyota Rav 4, Skoda Octavia, and Kia Sportage.