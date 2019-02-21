Stroke goes for bust over Churchill

A local councillor has demanded that the Taoiseach not attend the annual St Patrick’s Day Celebrations in the White House due to the presence of a bust of Winston Churchill in the Oval Office.

In an impassioned speech at a Loughrea local area meeting, Cllr Michael ‘Stroke’ Fahy issued the demand and said the former British Prime Minister, and Secretary of State for War during the Irish War of Independence, had “proven himself to be a disgrace”.

Cllr Fahy said Mr Churchill had sent the Auxiliaries into Ireland when he felt “the Black and Tans weren’t up to par” and said for the Taoiseach to attend the White House where such a man was honoured would be “as much an insult to the dead as it is to the living”.

“Donald Trump has a bust of Winston Churchill in the White House. I don’t think the Taoiseach should present a bowl of shamrock to any President who has a bust of Winston Churchill,” said Cllr Fahy.

Receiving support from a number of his fellow Loughrea Municipal District councillors, Cllr Fahy called for the bust to be removed out of respect to the Irish men, women and children who lost their lives at the hands of the Auxiliaries.

“I ask the Secretary to write to the American Ambassador to ask that it is removed,” he added.

