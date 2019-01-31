Striking nurses brave the winter freeze

Striking members of the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation (INMO) braved the sub-zero temperatures yesterday morning as they took to picket lines across the county – with a clear message that something must be done to improve working conditions in the health service.

In all, 1,800 members at University Hospital Galway (UHG), Merlin Park, Portiuncula and other public health centres in Galway – and over 30,000 nationwide – downed tools in a dispute centring on pay and conditions.

Nationwide, around 25,000 procedures were postponed as the first 24-hour nurses’ strike in 20 years got underway after Labour Court attempts to solve the dispute failed earlier in the week.

Staff on the picket line at UHG said they took no satisfaction from the work stoppages but they were left with no option, said Clinical Nurse Manager, Jacqui Barrett.

“Nurses don’t want to be out on strike. We want to be inside with our patients. On a fairly bitterly cold day like this, I think it’s testament to how we feel when you see the numbers that are out here.

“Most of the nurses that are here, out on the picket line, are on days off. Because in actual fact, we are on such bare minimum staff in the hospital that most of the people that are rostered to work today are in there minding the patients,” said Ms Barrett.

A mix of passion and anger was evident as chants demanding additional staff and improved conditions rang out – and the only way to end the industrial action is to go into talks, she added.

