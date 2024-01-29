Streets of Galway don new bunting in preparation for city’s newest festival

The streets of the city are donning new bunting, after today’s launch event for Galway’s newest festival, Tonnta.

The bilingual festival, to celebrate and encourage use of the Irish language kicks off four days of events from this Thursday.





They include a Céilí Mór, a fire display at Eyre Square, a children’s day, and a trad rave, along with music and performances at venues across the city.

Speaking at the event today, Gaillimh Le Gaeilge CEO, Bríd Ní Chonghóile, is hoping people of all levels of Gaeilge get involved:

