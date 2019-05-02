Strange goings-on in the darkest hours of silence

Country Living with Francis Farragher

Probably in common with most of the human population, strange dreams often infiltrate into the world of The Sandman, some of them quite happy but also other ones than can be mildly disconcerting but only for a minute or two after waking up.

The dreaded Leaving Cert is a common enough recurrence with the horror scenario of the Higher-Level English Paper being handed down to me in the exam hall just as it dawns on me that I haven’t read one solitary poem, play or novel on the syllabus.

It’s only when I drummed up the courage to mention this dastardly intrusion into my night’s sleep to a few colleagues that I realised this is a common enough theme among regular dreamers, namely not a stroke of work done for a big exam.

The Leaving Cert is one of those exams, that for better or worse, seems to leave a mark on your life forever, kind of like Original Sin. (Remember that tale of Adam and Eve ‘not having the cop’ to leave the forbidden fruit alone and consigning humanity for ever more into a state of sinfulness).

Speaking of sin and shamefulness, another of those dark intruders arrives every so now and then in the shape of being at church, as is my weekly habit, only to discover to my horror that not even stick of cotton covers a singly part of my anatomy. Now, as for fearful nocturnal scenarios go, that one is pretty disturbing, but thanks to my Google assisted research it is not an uncommon one at all.

According to the verywellmindpsychology website, this is among the top three of strange dreams that people have . . . not necessarily at Church (which is probably the embarrassing location of all for such an experience) but at places such as a school or church. Apparently, it could be an indication of a reluctance to express your feelings or imperfections.

