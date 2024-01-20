  • Services

Services

Storm Isha Update – Car parks closed, Sandbags available, Road Closure Salthill on Sunday 21 January.

Published:

Storm Isha Update – Car parks closed, Sandbags available, Road Closure Salthill on Sunday 21 January.
Share story:

Following a meeting of the Galway City local coordination group today in relation to the current Met Eireann Weather Warning, the following measures will be in place:

Car Parks will be closed later today until further notice:


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

• Toft car park

• Salthill car park

• Silverstrand Road/car park

• Ballyloughane Beach Road will be local access only

Sandbags will be at the following locations this evening (Saturday 20 January)

• Tourist Kiosk Salthill

• Claddagh Hall

• Fire Station Fr Burke Road

• Spanish Arch

• Docks beside the Pedestrian Crossing (St Nicholas Street)

Road Closure Salthill:

The road will be closed from the roundabout at Seapoint along Seapoint Promenade as far as Galway Business School from 8:30am on Sunday 21 January 2024, until further notice.

The local coordination group is monitoring updates from Met Eireann.

Our crews remain on standby.

Please see Met.ie for further updates in relation to this weather warning.

 

Status Orange – Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Storm Isha will bring very strong southwest winds with severe and damaging gusts.

Impacts:

• Large coastal waves with wave overtopping

• Very difficult travelling conditions

• Fallen trees

• Damage to power lines

 

Status Yellow – Wind warning for Ireland

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Storm Isha will bring strong and gusty southwest winds with heavy rain at times.

Potential impacts:

• Large coastal waves with wave overtopping

• Difficult travelling conditions

• Debris, loose objects displaced

The post Storm Isha Update – Car parks closed, Sandbags available, Road Closure Salthill on Sunday 21 January. appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Survey published this morning shows shortage of homes has caused price inflation in Galway City and County

A survey published today has shown that the worst shortage of homes probably ever seen in Ireland...

no_space
George McDonagh’s Saturday Six

Racing at home on Saturday (20th January 2024) is in Navan. Cross-channel, there are meetings in ...

no_space
Storm Debi in Clarinbridge – 2 months on

It has been just over two months since Storm Debi caused extensive damage to homes and businesses...

no_space
Minister Simon Coveney turns sod on Athenry’s Dexcom project, saying scale is hard to grasp

Dexcom has officially broken ground on its new state of the art facility in Athenry. The US multi...

no_space
Chief Justice gives address at University of Galway

The Chief Justice has given an address at the University of Galway Mr Chief Justice Donal O’Donne...

no_space
Government urged to act as Galway city hospitality sector on brink of survival

The Government is being urged to urgently support the hospitality sector as many Galway city busi...

no_space
University Hospital Galway country’s third most overcrowded today

University Hospital Galway is the country’s third most overcrowded facility today with 58 p...

no_space
Water mains which caused boil water notices outside Tuam town to be replaced next week

The defective water mains that caused boil water notices for premises on the Milltown Road just o...

no_space
Mairead Farrell says Government action on housing has created unprecedented misery

Never in the economic history of the state have so few created so much misery for so many people....

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up