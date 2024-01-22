Storm Isha leaves mark on Galway City while thousands without power throughout county
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Storm Isha has left its mark of destruction across Galway city, while thousands of homes and businesses are still without power
The clock tower at Garvey’s pub off Eyre Square fell down last evening, while the dome at Galway Lawn Tennis club, which is worth millions, was destroyed.
Meanwhile trees have fallen in many areas – we have updates on Galwaybayfm.ie – while the traffic lights in Moycullen village are out of action still this morning.
Around 170,000 homes, farms and businesses are still without electricity this morning, including thousands right across the city and county.
ESB Networks crews will mobilise again at first light to assess the damage ad restore electricity supply.
While the red and orange wind warnings issued for a number of counties yesterday are now over, yellow alerts are still in place for Clare, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.
