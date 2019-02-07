Storm Erik to bring flooding and ‘damaging gusts’

‘Severe and damaging’ gusts of up to 130km/h and some coastal flooding are expected tomorrow, as Storm Erik hits Galway.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind Warning for Galway Mayo and Donegal, which will be in place from 5am until 1pm tomorrow (Friday).

The storm has been christened ‘Erik’ and forecasters are advising there will be southwest to west winds which will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with some severe or damaging gusts of 110 to 130km/h.

“The highest winds will be in exposed coastal areas, where these values may be exceeded at times. There will be very high seas as well with some coastal flooding.

High tide is at 7.15am, and some flooding is expected to occur in coastal areas.