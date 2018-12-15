Storm Deirdre ‘damaging’ gusts expected to hit 130km/h

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for the entire country from 2pm today until midnight due to Storm Deirdre.

It will bring west to northwest winds of 55 to 65km/h, with gusts of 100 to 110km/h generally, but some severe and damaging gusts will reach up to 130km/h in exposed locations.

In Connacht and Munster, winds will peak mid to late afternoon, depending on location and in Leinster and Ulster in the early evening.

There will also be widespread rain – a Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place – with heavy, thundery falls at times in the West and the danger of spot flooding.