Storm Debi in Clarinbridge – 2 months on
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
It has been just over two months since Storm Debi caused extensive damage to homes and businesses in Clarinbridge
Emergency funding was announced by Government for those impacted, but it has been a slow process for businesses in obtaining that funding and getting back on their feet.
Our reporter Sarah Slevin revisited the business owners this week, and brought us this report for FYI Galway
The post Storm Debi in Clarinbridge – 2 months on appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
