Storm Darragh Update

Storm Darragh has caused major disruption to travel and power services in the county since making landfall last night.

Many roads across the county are impassable this morning.

Council and ESB crews have begun clear up operations.

Galway County Council are advising the public NOT to remove trees by themselves as power lines could be wrapped up in them.

The following roads are impassible or severely restricted…

Tree down between Belclare and Cave R333 (pass with care)

Debris down at Carrowbeg. Claran passable with care

Tree down at Annagh crossroad – impassable.

Tree down just past Bawnmore School lots of debris and branches on n17

Tree down and blocking road from Abbey roundabout to Kilmoylan graveyard.

Tree down on the Claran Road close to Headford Town (road not passable)

Tree down on Curraghline close to Corrandulla barracks (one lane is open)

Tree down on the way to Knockdoe after Claregalway

Tree down between Parkmore and McHugh’s pub in Castlegar – Passible with care

Tree down Castlegrove before Kilconly coming from Tuam

Tree down in Corbally – Road is blocked.

Flooding on Claran/Carnakib Road

Tree down on N65 at Heathlawn, blocking Portumna to Killimor Road

Tree down on the Kilconnell to Aughrim road

Tree down Moylough to Kilkerrin Road about 1km outside Moylough

Trees down Kingsland,Athenry L3112

Trees blocking the road between Esker and Kiltullagh

Fallen tree along the R336 Costelloe to Maam cross

Road completely blocked between New Inn and Ballyfa – trees down

Traffic lights out in Headford and Carnmore Cross

A tree down is blocking the road on the Monivea side of Cussaun Cross.

Tree blocking half the road between Abbeyknockmoy bridge and Dereen, blocking the lane towards Dereen from the bridge

Tree down N65 from Loughrea to Kilreekil

Power line, lighting pole and tree down the main road into Mountbellew from the Caltra side

Tree down across road Cullen. Another Tree down in Ballyhale, close to Mountross turn

There are a lot of trees, poles and wires down between Portumna and Killimor. Road impassible

The Road from Galway Plaza to Bullaun is impassable

Power lines down between Turloughmore and Annagh Hill are nearly impassable

Tree down between Crossford and Tubber just before Lurga N.S. impassable and electricity lines down

R362 Large Hay Shed Completely blocking the road nothing can pass about a mile outside Glenamaddy on the Glenamaddy/Dunmore road

Tree down blocking the road between Castleblakney and Caltra.

Tree down Tuam side of the Biggera crossroads

Tree down R360 between Dunmore and Williamstown.

An ESB pole is lying onto Roscommon Road between sawmills and Duffys garage on the side heading to the abbey. Beware as high vehicles would catch it

R339 completely blocked between the Abbeyknockmoy turn and Monivea village. A tree and power lines are blocking the road. Another tree is hanging near Killyclogher Bridge.

Tree about to fall onto road just before bad bend at Gortacleva turn, when coming from Moycullen. It’s sticking out so cars are swerving around it.

Tree down between the road between Carabane and Killtullagh near the pitch

Tree down between Attymon train station and McGanns. Road is impassable

Tree down on electric lines between Attymon National School and the road to Athenry. Road is impassible

N65 Portumna to Killimor Road is impassable due to a number of fallen trees, wires and poles.

Tree down just after Joyce’s home and hardware Headford

Galway County Council has an interactive map of the road closures….

It can be found here…

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/8830d916b58f4465a40aa5cb90725812