Storm Darragh Update

Storm Darragh has caused major disruption to travel and power services in the county since making landfall last night.
Many roads across the county are impassable this morning.
Council and ESB crews have begun clear up operations.
Galway County Council are advising the public NOT to remove trees by themselves as power lines could be wrapped up in them.
The following roads are impassible or severely restricted…
Tree down between Belclare and Cave R333 (pass with care)
Debris down at Carrowbeg. Claran passable with care
Tree down at Annagh crossroad – impassable.
Tree down just past Bawnmore School lots of debris and branches on n17
Tree down and blocking road from Abbey roundabout to Kilmoylan graveyard.
Tree down on the Claran Road close to Headford Town (road not passable)
Tree down on Curraghline close to Corrandulla barracks (one lane is open)
Tree down on the way to Knockdoe after Claregalway
Tree down between Parkmore and McHugh’s pub in Castlegar – Passible with care
Tree down Castlegrove before Kilconly coming from Tuam
Tree down in Corbally – Road is blocked.
Flooding on Claran/Carnakib Road
Tree down on N65 at Heathlawn, blocking Portumna to Killimor Road
Tree down on the Kilconnell to Aughrim road
Tree down Moylough to Kilkerrin Road about 1km outside Moylough
Trees down Kingsland,Athenry L3112
Trees blocking the road between Esker and Kiltullagh
Fallen tree along the R336 Costelloe to Maam cross
Road completely blocked between New Inn and Ballyfa – trees down
Traffic lights out in Headford and Carnmore Cross
A tree down is blocking the road on the Monivea side of Cussaun Cross.
Tree blocking half the road between Abbeyknockmoy bridge and Dereen, blocking the lane towards Dereen from the bridge
Tree down N65 from Loughrea to Kilreekil
Power line, lighting pole and tree down the main road into Mountbellew from the Caltra side
Tree down across road Cullen. Another Tree down in Ballyhale, close to Mountross turn
There are a lot of trees, poles and wires down between Portumna and Killimor. Road impassible
The Road from Galway Plaza to Bullaun is impassable
Power lines down between Turloughmore and Annagh Hill are nearly impassable
Tree down between Crossford and Tubber just before Lurga N.S. impassable and electricity lines down
R362 Large Hay Shed Completely blocking the road nothing can pass about a mile outside Glenamaddy on the Glenamaddy/Dunmore road
Tree down blocking the road between Castleblakney and Caltra.
Tree down Tuam side of the Biggera crossroads
Tree down R360 between Dunmore and Williamstown.
An ESB pole is lying onto Roscommon Road between sawmills and Duffys garage on the side heading to the abbey. Beware as high vehicles would catch it
R339 completely blocked between the Abbeyknockmoy turn and Monivea village. A tree and power lines are blocking the road. Another tree is hanging near Killyclogher Bridge.
Tree about to fall onto road just before bad bend at Gortacleva turn, when coming from Moycullen. It’s sticking out so cars are swerving around it.
Tree down between the road between Carabane and Killtullagh near the pitch
Tree down between Attymon train station and McGanns. Road is impassable
Tree down on electric lines between Attymon National School and the road to Athenry. Road is impassible
N65 Portumna to Killimor Road is impassable due to a number of fallen trees, wires and poles.
Tree down just after Joyce’s home and hardware Headford
Galway County Council has an interactive map of the road closures….
It can be found here…
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/8830d916b58f4465a40aa5cb90725812