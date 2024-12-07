Storm Darragh update: ESB Networks teams restoring electricity supply to 325,000 impacted customers

There has been widespread and extensive damage to electricity infrastructure with power outages nationwide affecting 325,000 customers as of 11.30am

Extremely strong and gusty winds associated with Storm Darragh have caused widespread and extensive damage to the electricity network across the country with over 325,000 homes, farms and businesses (11.30am) without power. There was approximately 395,000 customers without power at 7am.

Storm Darragh is similar in impact to Storm Ophelia in 2017, which left 385,000 customers without power at the peak but with more widespread impact across the country.

he impact is nationwide and there has been extensive damage to electricity infrastructure so far. With Met Éireann wind warnings remaining in place for the entire country until this afternoon, further power outages can be expected from potentially damaging gusts.

ESB Networks crews and partner contractors have been deployed since early morning to assess the damage of Storm Darragh, make the network safe and restore electricity supply in challenging conditions. All ESB Networks teams are mobilised and are continuing to closely monitor the storm impact on power supplies.

From our experience of previous significant weather events and due to the severity of Storm Darragh, we expect that power restoration will take multiple days. Significant numbers of impacted customers will have their power restored throughout today but restoration efforts will take a number of days and it is likely that the areas worst affected will take longer.

Given the scale of the damage and the dynamic nature of the event, we will be working to confirm restoration times for customers throughout the day and we will update www.PowerCheck.ie as information is confirmed. We advise customers to sign up for our “Keep me Notified” service for power outages on www.PowerCheck.ie to receive status updates directly. Our Customer Contact Centre Agents will be supporting customers throughout Storm Darragh but will not be in a position to provide outage information until the network assessment has been fully conducted.

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.