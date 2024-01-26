Storm damage to airdome estimated at €500,000

From this week’s Galway City Tribune – Galway City escaped remarkably unscathed from the double whammy of Storms Isha and Jocelyn, with no serious injuries or accidents reported.

Some trees fell on Sunday evening during the peak of Storm Isha leading to power cuts in the Rockbarton area of Salthill, while the biggest ‘material casualty’ was the air dome of the Galway Lawn Tennis Club.

The dome, which enables members to play tennis on four indoor courts, was destroyed by Storm Isha on Sunday evening shortly before 5pm during the height of the strong winds.

Replacing the dome and repairing the damaged courts has been estimated by the club to be in the region of €500,000, with General Manager Kathleen Glynn saying it will be close to the end of this year before the work will be completed.

“At the most optimistic, it will be at least September before we will be back to normal service, and probably closer to the end of the year. As well as the damage to the dome and the four indoor courts, two of the outdoor courts are also in the damaged zone but we’re already planning the restoration and repair works,” she told the Galway City Tribune.

This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the January 26 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.