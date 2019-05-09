Store gets go ahead for a Lidl extension

A discount supermarket in Oranmore has been granted planning permission to carry out a significant extension to their property.

The Lidl store just off the N18 on the Clarinbridge side of the village will increase its gross floor space by 313 square metres.

This will see an increase in the retail sales area, the reconfiguration of the existing ground floor layout and other modifications to the store.

Galway County Council granted planning for the extension subject to just three conditions and one of them stated that works on site are carried out in such a manner that there are no odour or air emissions beyond the boundary of the site.

The planning application related to the extension of the existing Lidl store but according to the planning file, the extension will in effect be accommodated by utilising the existing vacant retail space on the site.

This vacant retail space is located within the commercial entity of which Lidl forms part of and there will be no serious alterations to the overall building from an external viewpoint.

There is a low wall on the supermarket with glazing overhead. It is proposed to remove this low way and for this entire element to be comprised of glazing only. Planners had no objection to the proposed development from either a design or visual perspective.

