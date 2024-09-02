Stop water charge hike for farmers and businesses

-
Uisce Éireann’s proposed to hike water changes for farmers and businesses is unfair and excessive – and the Government must intervene to stop it.
That’s according to Galway East TD and former Junior Minister Sean Canney who wants the Government to instruct Uisce Éireann not to increase water charges for farmers or businesses currently.
“The increase in electricity and other input cost have made trading difficult for small business and farmers and Uisce Éireann is now intending to increase the cost of water to these businesses at the wrong time,” he said.
“The doubling of the standing charges for water connections will place an excessive cost on farmers especially suckler and dry stock farmers.
“Farmers income has fallen as confirmed in the latest Teagasc Survey and small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open.
“The survey confirmed that only 28% of farms are viable with farm income falling by over 20% in 2023. This serious drop in income is unsustainable and now Uisce Éireann and applying more cost at this crucial time.
“There is no point in the Government giving assistance to struggling businesses if they then turn around and increase the cost of doing business by increasing water charges,” he added.
A survey conducted by the IFA show the proposed increase ranges between 26% to 84% depending on consumption due to the changes in the Band One Charges.
“The proposed increase could be the last straw and we may see further closure of small family businesses and the strong movement away from farming and Government need to intervene as a matter of urgency,” said Deputy Canney.
“This is not good news for rural Ireland and the rural economy will bear the brunt of these unnecessary and ill-timed increases”.
Pictured: Sean Canney.
