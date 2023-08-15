Stop and Go in place at Clybaun Road Lower for installation of pedestrian crossing
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Stop and Go system will be in place for the next two weeks at Clybaun Road Lower in Knocknacarra for road safety works.
A new controlled pedestrian crossing is being installed on the road as part of safety measures.
Traffic lights will also be in place every day for the next fornight just outside Clybaun stores to facilitate the works.
John Madden & Sons is carrying out the works, which are part of a €32,000 plan to deter speeding on the road.
