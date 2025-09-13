Stolen Caravan and over €7,000 worth of drugs seized in search in Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A caravan identified as stolen and over €7,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis were seized following a search of residences in Loughrea yesterday.

Gardaí from the Detective and Drugs Unit carried out a search operation and were assisted by the Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, Detectives from Gort, and uniform members.

During the course of the searches, a caravan identified as stolen was seized.

Approximately €3,850 worth of cocaine and €3,600 worth of cannabis, an imitation firearm, €3,945 in cash, jewellery, and a Rolex watch were also seized.

A man was arrested and detained in connection with the searches.