Still no trace of Claddagh Watch flags taken from city bridge

Still no trace of Claddagh Watch flags taken from city bridge
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Photo – the flags on O’ Brien’s Bridge that replaced the Claddagh Watch flags

There’s still no trace of a number of Claddagh Watch flags taken from O’Briens Bridge in the city.

The flags representing the voluntary waterways patrol group were replaced by Chilean flags a few weeks ago to mark Chilean independence day.

But despite a public appeal and discussions with Galway City Council and Gardaí, no-one seems to know what happened the original Claddagh Watch flags.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Arthur Carr of Claddagh Watch says it’s very disappointing.

