Still no trace of Claddagh Watch flags taken from city bridge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Photo – the flags on O’ Brien’s Bridge that replaced the Claddagh Watch flags

There’s still no trace of a number of Claddagh Watch flags taken from O’Briens Bridge in the city.

The flags representing the voluntary waterways patrol group were replaced by Chilean flags a few weeks ago to mark Chilean independence day.

But despite a public appeal and discussions with Galway City Council and Gardaí, no-one seems to know what happened the original Claddagh Watch flags.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Arthur Carr of Claddagh Watch says it’s very disappointing.