A meeting at County Hall this week heard there’s still no affordable housing on the horizon for most towns in County Galway.

Over the past ten years, Galway County Council hasn’t built any affordable housing – but plans are underway for developments in Claregalway and Athenry.





However, there’s nothing planned yet for towns like Ballinasloe, Gort, Loughrea or Tuam.

The local authority this month launched an online survey to gauge the level of interest and preferred locations for affordable housing.

Sinn Fein Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’ Hara says it’s unacceptable there’s been no affordable housing built since 2013.

