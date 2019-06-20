Stewart Construction scoop gongs for work on Goethe Institut building

Galway company Stewart Construction was the recipient of the ‘Conservation Project of the Year’ and the ‘Education Project of the Year’ awards for the elegantly reimagined Goethe-Institut in Merrion Square in Dublin.

The annual Irish Construction Industry awards which were held in Dublin last week and are an established platform for recognising and rewarding companies and their teams who strive for excellence within the construction industry in Ireland.

Stewart Construction’s Business Development Director, Rachael Stewart said: “We are extremely proud of receiving these two awards for the Goethe-Institut project which sets a new benchmark for both the conservation and reimagining of Georgian Dublin.”

Designed by Henchion Reuter Architects, and commissioned by the German foreign office, the redevelopment of the Goethe Institut’s Irish Headquarters on Merrion Square in Dublin city centre saw the Protected 1790 Georgian townhouse refurbished to its period glory and in addition, a new garden and contemporary mews building was constructed to the rear of the site. These new structures replace the original long-lost structures in a contemporary tribute to their Georgian predecessors. Significant work and considerations took place to maintain all Georgian details and character while also vastly improving the services, sustainability, and energy efficiency of the site.

The Goethe-Institut is the Federal Republic of Germany’s cultural institute, active worldwide in promoting the study of German abroad and encouraging international cultural exchange. For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.