  • Services

Services

Steven McHugh temporarily replaces Karey McHugh on Galway County Council

Published:

Steven McHugh temporarily replaces Karey McHugh on Galway County Council
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/pa9yg7/mchugh.mp3
Share story:

Steven McHugh has taken a seat on Galway County Council, temporarily filling a vacancy left by his sister Karey McHugh.

Karey is now officially on maternity leave until early next year, and was at County Hall this morning with her baby son Thomás.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Earlier this year, the independent councillor announced that she won’t be contesting the local elections in June.

Councillor Steven McHugh says his aim is to work with his sister to ensure the best possible representation for their constituents over the next few months

More like this:
no_space
Works underway to combat rat infestation in Loughrea housing estate

Works are underway to combat the rat infestation at Fahy Gardens in Loughrea and to deter the ill...

no_space
University of Galway’s Active Consent* programme gets 1.3 million euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway’s Active Consent* programme is to get 1.3 mil...

no_space
Theft offences rise in Galway but fraud decreases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a sharp rise in the number of theft offences in Gal...

no_space
Cyber security experts to gather in Galway city for national conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cyber security experts are to gather in Galway city over the next ...

no_space
Calls for increased safety barriers at Loughrea mart following weekend death

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for increased safety barriers at Loughrea mart fol...

no_space
Galway childcare owner describes imminent protest closure as a ‘last resort’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owner of a number of childcare facilities across Galway has de...

no_space
CSO reveals 5,000 unoccupied holiday homes in Galway on Census night 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – CSO figures have revealed there were 5,000 unoccupied holiday home...

no_space
County Galway house prices rise but city prices are unchanged

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in County Galway have risen slightly in the past thre...

no_space
University of Galway launches first of its kind Centre for Creative Technologies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway has launched its newest research unit –...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up