Step foward for future of coastal walkway at Renville Park in Oranmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a step forward in plans to secure the future of the popular coastal walkway at Renville Park in Oranmore.

A meeting this week heard that the private owner has agreed to support a transition into public ownership.

This would mean Galway County Council could then access national funding for maintenance, upgrade and coastal protection works.

County Cathaoirleach, Councillor Martina Kinnane, says it’s a wonderful amenity and everyone wants to ensure it stays that way long into the future