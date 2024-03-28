Step forward in establishment of sports hub in Ballinasloe
There has been a step forward in plans to establishment a new sports hub in Ballinasloe.
At the AGM of Galway Sports Partnership this week, it was confirmed that funding has been ringfenced for the project.
It would not be a new physical building – but a virtual hub with a dedicated staff member to oversee co-ordination between various clubs and organisations.
Councillor Evelyn Parsons says it’s coming at a very opportune time.
