There has been a step forward in plans to establishment a new sports hub in Ballinasloe.

At the AGM of Galway Sports Partnership this week, it was confirmed that funding has been ringfenced for the project.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It would not be a new physical building – but a virtual hub with a dedicated staff member to oversee co-ordination between various clubs and organisations.

Councillor Evelyn Parsons says it’s coming at a very opportune time.

The post Step forward in establishment of sports hub in Ballinasloe appeared first on Galway Bay FM.