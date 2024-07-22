Step forward for works on new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There has been a step forward for works on the building on a new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park.
Enabling works for the hub have now commenced, and it is intended that it will be operational next year.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The hub will help take pressure off waiting lists at UHG by performing a large amount of surgeries that are low to medium complexity.
The Merlin Park facility is one of six planned for across the country – all modelled on the successful Reeves Centre at Tallaght Hospital.
Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says the hub will provide valuable services as people await progress on a new Elective Hospital.
The post Step forward for works on new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University of Galway to collaborate on €1m cross-border health surveillance project
University of Galway researchers are collaborating on a one million euro cross-border health surv...
Sport of cricket hopes to expand its boundaries
The Connacht Cricket Union (CCU) has warned that apathy from the people and clubs involved in the...
Fantastic line-up featured at South Galway Bay Music Festival
The South Galway Bay Music Festival is set to return for its third year, promising three nights o...
Inspection finds perfect compliance at Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe
A HIQA inspection of Nightingale Nursing Home near Ballinasloe has found high standards. The cent...
Pat McDonagh says “danger on the horizon” for small businesses if 9% VAT rate isn’t reintroduced
Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh says there is “danger on the horizon” for small businesse...
New investigation reveals four complaints of sexual abuse against former Bishop of Galway
A new investigation has revealed the church received four separate complaints of childhood sexual...
All Ireland Football Final to be screened at Pearse Stadium in Salthill
The All Ireland Football Final is to be screened live at Pearse Stadium in Salthill on Sunday. Th...
Penn Engineering to create 70 jobs at Mervue plant
Penn Engineering is creating 70 jobs and investing €14m in its facility in Mervue. The investment...
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 3
In this week’s episode, we’re looking at recognising bias in media, exploring media s...