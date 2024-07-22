There has been a step forward for works on the building on a new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park.

Enabling works for the hub have now commenced, and it is intended that it will be operational next year.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The hub will help take pressure off waiting lists at UHG by performing a large amount of surgeries that are low to medium complexity.

The Merlin Park facility is one of six planned for across the country – all modelled on the successful Reeves Centre at Tallaght Hospital.

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says the hub will provide valuable services as people await progress on a new Elective Hospital.

The post Step forward for works on new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park appeared first on Galway Bay FM.