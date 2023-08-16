  • Services

Step forward for watermains rehabilition works along Knockma Road in Tuam

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a major step forward for watermains rehabilition works on the busy R333 Knockma Road in Tuam

The road is prone to flooding and on one occasion a burst pipe created a sunkhole.

Galway County Council has been told by Uisce Eireann that it will be making a significant investment in improving this road in next year’s budget.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says although a deeper investigation into the cause of the problem needs to be done, this news is very welcome:

