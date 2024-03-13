Step forward for South Galway Flood Relief Scheme as environmental reports complete
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There has finally been a step forward for the South Galway Flood Relief Scheme, as the environmental reports are now complete.
They will now be submitted to the OPW, which will be in charge of putting funding in place and pushing the project onwards from there.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The scheme seeks to alleviate flooding which has impacted homes, businesses and roads in the Gort Lowlands area.
Councillor Gerry Finnerty says this update will come as a relief to people who have suffered for a long time:
The post Step forward for South Galway Flood Relief Scheme as environmental reports complete appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Bostin Scientific hand over retrofitted former HSE ambulance to Galway Simon Community
Boston Scientific today handed over a retrofitted former HSE ambulance to the Galway Simon Commun...
Work completed on new outdoor gym in Castlepark
Work has been completed on a new outdoor public gym in Castlepark. The Calisthenics gym is locate...
24 hour Status Yellow rain warning for Galway from midnight
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Galway from midnight tonight. It’ll be in ...
Renewed call for Park and Ride at Galway Airport as city network turning into “carpark”
There’s a renewed call for serious consideration to be given for a Park and Ride site at Ga...
City restaurant Birdhouse crowned ‘Best of Ireland’ at Just Eat Awards
City restaurant Birdhouse has been crowned the ‘Best of Ireland’ at this year’s...
Information evening on Shancloon Windfarm as planning submission is expected
Shancloon Windfarm Action Group is hosting an information evening on Monday March 18th. It comes ...
Government questioned over lack of progress on harnassing wave energy in Galway Bay
The Government has been questioned over progress being made on harnessing wave energy in Galway B...
Works to get underway on new sections of Athenry Northern Ring Road this year
Works are to get underway on new sections of the Athenry Northern Ring Road later this year. €1.6...
Housing expert to run as Soc Dems European candidate in this area
The Social Democrats has selected housing expert Rory Hearne as its candidate for this area in th...