  • Services

Services

Step forward for plans for new community centre in Moycullen

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Step forward for plans for new community centre in Moycullen
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s been a significant step foward in plans for a long-awaited new community centre in Moycullen.

A contractor is now being sought to build the sports, social and events centre at Kilrainey Woods.

Thanks to a national allocation of €6m last year, the project is now 95 percent funded – with the remainder to come from local fundraising.

The campaign for the centre dates back three decades – and they’re hoping it’ll be completed and ready for use by the end of 2026.

 

Galway Bay FM News provides trusted, comprehensive coverage and analysis of local, national, and international stories.

Tune in every hour, Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm, with breakfast updates at 7:30 and 8:30.

Catch the multi-award-winning FYI Galway from 5pm for all your news and sport, along with traffic and business information.

Download the Galway Bay FM app to get the latest stories on the go and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram and X

More like this:
no_space
Calls for upgrade of public toilets in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local councillor is calling for the public toilets ...

no_space
Indications plug to be pulled on Carna Bay Hotel as IPAS centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are strong indications that International Prote...

no_space
Well known city businessman Tom O' Connor passes away

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWell known Galway city businessman Tom O’ Connor has ...

no_space
Whistleblower midwife calls on Minister to sort out maternity safety

A whistleblower has appealed to the new Minister for Health to meet to discuss allegations of uns...

no_space
Tony Burke Motors hosting major in-store event until end of the month

Toyota is kicking off the Irish summer with new offers on its electrified models available from t...

no_space
Oh là là – no boobs, bottoms or trains merci

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara The fashion world was all agog once with the...

no_space
New vision for the west as five-year blueprint to be announced

The state agency charged with driving economic and community development in the west will unveil ...

no_space
Does sporting success carry too high a price?

A Different View with Dave O’Connell There’s a price to be paid for everything – even success....

no_space
Having your own home moves further out of reach

World of Politics with Harry McGee I bought my first house almost 30 years ago. I had not inte...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up