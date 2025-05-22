Step forward for plans for new community centre in Moycullen

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s been a significant step foward in plans for a long-awaited new community centre in Moycullen.

A contractor is now being sought to build the sports, social and events centre at Kilrainey Woods.

Thanks to a national allocation of €6m last year, the project is now 95 percent funded – with the remainder to come from local fundraising.

The campaign for the centre dates back three decades – and they’re hoping it’ll be completed and ready for use by the end of 2026.

