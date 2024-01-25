Step forward for plans for Children’s Cancer Centre on shores of Lough Corrib

There’s been a step forward in ambitious plans for a Children’s Cancer Centre on the shores of Lough Corrib.

Cancer Fund for Children are building a therapeutic short break centre, which will be known as Daisy Lodge, just across the county border in Cong.





The 30 thousand square foot facility will provide children across Ireland impacted by cancer and their families with a safe, restorative space where they can focus on spending time together.

Last year, work was carried out to clear the site in preparation for construction to commence this year.

A tender for construction has now been issued, with an estimated value of €12m.

