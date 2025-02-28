Step forward for new campus for Athenry's two All-Irish schools

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Department of Education has given the go ahead for new buildings for Athenry’s two All-Irish schools to go to tender

The project, which falls under the Large-Scale Capital Programme, will see significant investment in the local educational infrastructure

The campus will comprise a 450-pupil post-primary school for Coláiste an Eachréidh and a 16-class primary school for Gaelscoil Riada, both with Special Educational Needs classrooms.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says this is a major step forward for education in Athenry,

He adds inclusion of multiple Special Needs classrooms, three in the secondary, and two in the primary, ensures that children with additional needs will have the resources and space they require to thrive.

The project will now advance to the tendering stage, where a contractor will be appointed to commence construction.